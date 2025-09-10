McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 2,297 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF $XCEM

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 378.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XCEM. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 120,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 866,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after buying an additional 442,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the last quarter.

XCEM opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $35.22.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

