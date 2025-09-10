American Trust Sells 48 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

American Trust cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKL stock opened at $1,929.23 on Wednesday. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,494.00 and a twelve month high of $2,075.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,970.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,905.27.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

