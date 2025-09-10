Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires Shares of 194,934 Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,792,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Prologis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 19.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 1.4%

PLD stock opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.