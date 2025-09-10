Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires Shares of 194,934 Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,792,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Prologis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 19.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Stock Down 1.4%
PLD stock opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 109.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
