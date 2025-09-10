American Trust Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

American Trust bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5%

ORLY stock opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average of $93.69. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $107.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Argus initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

