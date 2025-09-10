McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $498,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 243.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697 shares during the period. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,278,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VHT opened at $258.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.63. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $288.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

