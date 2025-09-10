McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 882 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 564,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,388,000 after acquiring an additional 285,564 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21,258.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 203,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 202,809 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 824,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,743,000 after purchasing an additional 190,453 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 738,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,896,000 after buying an additional 111,234 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

