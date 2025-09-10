Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases New Stake in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 538,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,679,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.05% of Baker Hughes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

