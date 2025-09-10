Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun $JUNM Shares Sold by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC cut its stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUNM. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 69,347.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 30.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 120.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA JUNM opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – June (JUNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to match the price returns of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust using a buffer and upside cap strategy, over a specific holdings period. JUNM was launched on Jun 21, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

