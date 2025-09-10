Adobe Inc. $ADBE Holdings Reduced by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,640 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $354.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.