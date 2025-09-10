Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 497 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 129.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,063,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,227,000 after buying an additional 3,990,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,571,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,048,307,000 after buying an additional 3,387,971 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 104.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,346,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,043,000 after buying an additional 3,244,266 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,802,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,975,000 after buying an additional 1,249,589 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the first quarter valued at $114,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:RY opened at $144.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.42 and a 200-day moving average of $125.39. The company has a market cap of $202.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. Royal Bank Of Canada has a one year low of $106.10 and a one year high of $147.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

