Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 71.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,199 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $201.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.15. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $203.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

