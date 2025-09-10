Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 393,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,271,000 after purchasing an additional 102,495 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $108.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

NYSE SN opened at $115.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.68. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $128.51.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 28.78%. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

