Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $196.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $159.99 and a twelve month high of $199.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

