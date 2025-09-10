Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Diageo plc $DEO

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Diageo by 1,544.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 396,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,568,000 after acquiring an additional 372,555 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $36,050,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $16,944,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $4,161,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 4,656.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 151,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average is $107.94. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $96.45 and a 52-week high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.5192 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 72.55%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

