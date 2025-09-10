Head-To-Head Contrast: Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) & Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Yellow and Teck Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A Teck Resources 2.51% 3.91% 2.28%

Volatility and Risk

Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teck Resources has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

78.1% of Teck Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Teck Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Deep Yellow and Teck Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Yellow $2.56 million 494.06 N/A N/A N/A Teck Resources $9.96 billion 1.89 $296.30 million $0.38 102.92

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Deep Yellow and Teck Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 0.00 Teck Resources 0 10 9 1 2.55

Teck Resources has a consensus target price of $56.88, suggesting a potential upside of 45.42%. Given Teck Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teck Resources is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Summary

Teck Resources beats Deep Yellow on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Yellow

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen. The company also produces lead, silver, and molybdenum; and various specialty and other metals, chemicals, and fertilizers. In addition, it explores for gold. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.