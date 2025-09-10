Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,943 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 28,864.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 512,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 510,331 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 107.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,919,000 after purchasing an additional 284,045 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 213,311 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,267,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 444.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 151,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.
Churchill Downs Stock Down 2.3%
Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.00. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $934.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.36 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Churchill Downs Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.
