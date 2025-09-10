Head to Head Analysis: FrontView REIT (FVR) versus Its Rivals

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare FrontView REIT to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of FrontView REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FrontView REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. FrontView REIT pays out -80.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.7% and pay out 273.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FrontView REIT is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FrontView REIT 1 2 2 0 2.20 FrontView REIT Competitors 1769 6919 7645 232 2.38

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FrontView REIT and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

FrontView REIT presently has a consensus price target of $15.10, suggesting a potential upside of 12.65%. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies have a potential upside of 13.19%. Given FrontView REIT’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FrontView REIT has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FrontView REIT and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FrontView REIT $66.68 million -$22.21 million -12.53 FrontView REIT Competitors $1.53 billion $129.05 million 38.59

FrontView REIT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FrontView REIT. FrontView REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FrontView REIT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FrontView REIT -43.21% -5.48% -3.33% FrontView REIT Competitors -1.05% -3.69% 0.83%

Summary

FrontView REIT competitors beat FrontView REIT on 12 of the 14 factors compared.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

