DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) versus PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

PostRock Energy and DT Midstream are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PostRock Energy and DT Midstream”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DT Midstream $981.00 million 10.87 $354.00 million $3.73 28.13

Analyst Ratings

DT Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than PostRock Energy.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PostRock Energy and DT Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PostRock Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 DT Midstream 2 4 6 0 2.33

DT Midstream has a consensus price target of $110.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.47%. Given DT Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than PostRock Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.2% of PostRock Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of DT Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PostRock Energy and DT Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A DT Midstream 33.90% 8.48% 4.13%

Risk and Volatility

PostRock Energy has a beta of -2.53, suggesting that its share price is 353% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DT Midstream has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DT Midstream beats PostRock Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PostRock Energy

PostRock Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Cherokee Basin project in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The firm also owns and operates minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in July 2009 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines. This segment also engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end-user customers. The Gathering segment owns and operates gas gathering systems. This segment is involved in the collection of natural gas for delivery to plants for treating, to gathering pipelines for further gathering, or to pipelines for transportation; and provision of associated ancillary services, including compression, dehydration, gas treatment, water impoundment, water transportation, water disposal, and sand mining. It serves natural gas producers, local distribution companies, electric power generators, industrials, and national marketers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

