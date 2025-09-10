Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Martin Tuchman Acquires 10,000 Shares

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 639,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,091,653. This represents a 1.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, August 7th, Martin Tuchman acquired 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

On Monday, August 4th, Martin Tuchman acquired 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,360.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Martin Tuchman acquired 961 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. The company has a market cap of $221.33 million, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 584.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 555,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 103.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 345,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Princeton Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.