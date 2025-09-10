Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Daryl Raiford Sells 14,143 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 14,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $218,792.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,410.65. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daryl Raiford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, Daryl Raiford sold 1,625 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $25,512.50.

On Monday, September 8th, Daryl Raiford sold 5,000 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $78,550.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Daryl Raiford sold 19,000 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $294,500.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Daryl Raiford sold 2,594 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $40,103.24.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Daryl Raiford sold 4,117 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $62,701.91.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Daryl Raiford sold 2,150 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $32,164.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Daryl Raiford sold 3,488 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $52,633.92.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Daryl Raiford sold 1,136 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $17,778.40.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Daryl Raiford sold 1,849 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $28,585.54.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $469.90 million, a P/E ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.The company had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bandwidth has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

