Daryl Raiford Sells 19,000 Shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 19,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $294,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,839. The trade was a 14.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daryl Raiford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 9th, Daryl Raiford sold 14,143 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $218,792.21.

On Monday, September 8th, Daryl Raiford sold 1,625 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $25,512.50.

On Monday, September 8th, Daryl Raiford sold 5,000 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $78,550.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Daryl Raiford sold 2,594 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $40,103.24.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Daryl Raiford sold 4,117 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $62,701.91.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Daryl Raiford sold 2,150 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $32,164.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Daryl Raiford sold 3,488 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $52,633.92.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Daryl Raiford sold 1,136 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $17,778.40.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Daryl Raiford sold 1,849 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $28,585.54.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of BAND stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $469.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.81. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.87 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Bandwidth has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $7,916,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 303.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 296,199 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $2,166,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 48.3% during the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 291,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 92,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

