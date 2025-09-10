Insider Selling: StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) Director Alan Arthur Simpson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 660,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,102,023.50. The trade was a 13.16% decrease in their position.

Alan Arthur Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Alan Arthur Simpson sold 25,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.77, for a total transaction of C$119,250.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Alan Arthur Simpson sold 1,700 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$8,160.00.

On Monday, August 18th, Alan Arthur Simpson sold 2,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$9,600.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Alan Arthur Simpson sold 134,700 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$633,090.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Alan Arthur Simpson sold 50,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.75, for a total transaction of C$237,500.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Alan Arthur Simpson sold 54,500 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total transaction of C$255,060.00.

TSE SVI opened at C$4.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.12. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$5.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SVI shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 target price on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$5.50 target price on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.17.

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

