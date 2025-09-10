Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Insider Thomas Murphy Buys 3,389 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) insider Thomas Murphy purchased 3,389 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$79.37 per share, with a total value of C$268,973.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,389 shares in the company, valued at C$268,973.75. This represents a ? increase in their position.
Thomas Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 13th, Thomas Murphy purchased 269 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$79.22 per share, with a total value of C$21,309.13.
- On Wednesday, August 13th, Thomas Murphy bought 200 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$79.20 per share, with a total value of C$15,840.48.
- On Wednesday, August 13th, Thomas Murphy bought 17 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$79.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,345.51.
- On Wednesday, August 13th, Thomas Murphy bought 150 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$79.19 per share, with a total value of C$11,878.31.
Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.4%
SLF stock opened at C$81.05 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$74.03 and a 12-month high of C$91.11. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The company has a market cap of C$45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$83.26.
Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on SLF. Barclays downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$93.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.67.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.
