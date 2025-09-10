Insider Buying: Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Director Buys 56,450 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Kwan bought 56,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$375,392.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 56,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$375,392.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock.

Raymond Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Raymond Kwan bought 49,305 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$327,878.25.

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$6.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$7.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas company that focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Assets for production are acquired through the purchase of other corporate entities or through a full-cycle exploration program. Kelt traditionally focuses its exploration activities on areas with multizone hydrocarbon potential in Canada.

