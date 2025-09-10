Savaria (TSE:SIS) Insider Alexandre Bourassa Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) insider Alexandre Bourassa sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.18, for a total value of C$529,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$423,636. This trade represents a 55.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Savaria Stock Down 2.0%

Savaria stock opened at C$20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Savaria Co. has a 1-year low of C$14.97 and a 1-year high of C$23.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.69.

Get Savaria alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.33.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.