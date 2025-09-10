Matthew Kaufman Sells 6,000 Shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 275,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,907,013. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RBLX opened at $131.75 on Wednesday. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of -92.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 460,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 119,942 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Roblox by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Roblox by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 245,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,253 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

