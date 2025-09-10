Ascent Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 196.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,869,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SAP by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in SAP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 366,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $271.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $210.80 and a 52-week high of $313.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.63. The stock has a market cap of $333.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.29.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

