Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 209.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $97.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average is $89.09. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

