Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $224,000 Stake in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in DaVita were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 19.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,403,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 21.5% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,700. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $148.00 target price on DaVita in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

DaVita Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of DVA stock opened at $136.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.04 and a 200-day moving average of $141.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.07 and a 12-month high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%.DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

