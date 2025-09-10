RB Global, Inc. $RBA Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5,560.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $814,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,140. This represents a 22.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 45,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $11,832,590. This represents a 29.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Up 0.6%

RBA opened at $116.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $118.23.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.39%.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

