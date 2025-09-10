Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases 1,703 Shares of Movado Group Inc. $MOV

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 14,191.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Movado Group by 3,303.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 1,597.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Movado Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Movado Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. Movado Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $161.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.84 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Movado Group Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on MOV shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Movado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.50 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Movado Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

