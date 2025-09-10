Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) Critical Review

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) and Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Main Street Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Main Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Main Street Capital and Invent Ventures”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital $541.03 million 10.91 $508.08 million $6.07 10.87 Invent Ventures $790,000.00 1.52 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Invent Ventures.

Risk & Volatility

Main Street Capital has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invent Ventures has a beta of -50.51, indicating that its share price is 5,151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Main Street Capital and Invent Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital 96.16% 12.70% 6.85% Invent Ventures 91.12% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Main Street Capital and Invent Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital 0 4 1 1 2.50 Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00

Main Street Capital presently has a consensus target price of $61.20, indicating a potential downside of 7.26%. Given Main Street Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Main Street Capital is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats Invent Ventures on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides “one stop” financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. It prefers to invest in air freight and logistics, auto components, building products, chemicals, commercial services, computers, construction and engineering, consumer finance, consumer services, electronic equipment, energy equipment and services, financial services, health care equipment, health care providers, hotels, restaurants, and leisure, internet software and services, IT Services, machinery, oil, gas and consumable fuels, paper and forest products, professional and industrial services, road and rail, software, specialty retail, telecommunication, consumer discretionary, energy, materials, technology, and transportation. The firm typically invests in lower middle market companies generally with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. It prefers to invest in ranging between $5 million and $100 million in equity investment and enterprise value in ranging between $3 million and $20 million. The firm typically prefers to invest in the range of $5 million and $150 million per transaction in debt investment value and in the range of $3 million and $75 million in annual EBITDA in between $3 million and $25 million in lower middle market $5 million and $75 million in credit solution. The firm’s middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. It takes 5 percent minority and up to 50 percent majority equity investments. Main Street Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Chojnów, Poland.

About Invent Ventures

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

