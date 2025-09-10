Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,786 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average daily volume of 5,146 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Rubrik Stock Performance

NYSE RBRK opened at $98.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average of $79.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.43. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 16,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,519,558.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 81,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,403.74. This trade represents a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $63,763,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 910,586 shares of company stock valued at $82,305,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rubrik by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,022,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,132,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rubrik by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,462,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,941 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth about $85,331,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rubrik by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

