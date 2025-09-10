Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.23 and last traded at C$44.23, with a volume of 1400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian General Investments from C$185.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st.
Read Our Latest Report on Canadian General Investments
Canadian General Investments Trading Up 0.6%
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Canadian General Investments news, Director Clive William Robinson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.96 per share, with a total value of C$40,960.00. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Canadian General Investments
A closed-end equity fund focused on medium to long-term capital appreciation and dividends in Canadian corporations. The Manager utilizes a bottom-up investment strategy in an effort to achieve the Corporations investment objectives. With this type of investment strategy, the Manager first seeks individual companies with attractive investment potential, then proceeds to consider the larger industry, economic and global trends affecting those companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian General Investments
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- The Quiet Before the Catalyst: Vertical Aerospace’s Next Move
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.