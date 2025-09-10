Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.23 and last traded at C$44.23, with a volume of 1400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.98.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian General Investments from C$185.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$922.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$40.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

In other Canadian General Investments news, Director Clive William Robinson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.96 per share, with a total value of C$40,960.00. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A closed-end equity fund focused on medium to long-term capital appreciation and dividends in Canadian corporations. The Manager utilizes a bottom-up investment strategy in an effort to achieve the Corporations investment objectives. With this type of investment strategy, the Manager first seeks individual companies with attractive investment potential, then proceeds to consider the larger industry, economic and global trends affecting those companies.

