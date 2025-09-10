Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 126346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DPMLF shares. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 1.3%

The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.36 million. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.07% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 104.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

