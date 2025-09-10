iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.93 and last traded at $120.83, with a volume of 413189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.25.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.80.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 171.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.