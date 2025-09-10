Stock Traders Buy High Volume of QuantumScape Call Options (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 130,680 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 48% compared to the average daily volume of 88,131 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,467,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,019,322.80. The trade was a 25.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 929,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $10,804,427.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 161,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,805.66. The trade was a 85.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,201,036 shares of company stock valued at $36,884,712. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,351,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,914,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,475,000 after acquiring an additional 768,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 456.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,759,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,803,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 2,036.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,452,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.88.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

NYSE QS opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 4.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

