Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 9804613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

ROIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CEO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $1,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,653,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,380,016.20. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $14,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,089,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,113,850. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,218,022 shares of company stock valued at $39,010,006. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 204.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 11,882.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 160,651 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 42.4% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 19,626 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

