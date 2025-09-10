iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.64 and last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 2771701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1,558.6% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 127,400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

