Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSE:HCAL) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSE:HCAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$30.83 and last traded at C$30.75, with a volume of 40988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.61.

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.82.

Get Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF alerts:

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st.

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF Company Profile

The investment objective of HCAL is to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before the deduction of fees and expenses, a multiple of the performance of a rules-based, variable-weight Canadian bank index. HCAL will seek to achieve its investment objective by borrowing cash to invest in and hold a proportionate share of, or a sampling of the constituent securities of, the Solactive Canadian Bank Mean Reversion Index in order to track approximately 1.25x the performance of such Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.