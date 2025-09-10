Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$120.90 and last traded at C$120.86, with a volume of 26749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$120.33.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$116.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$110.31.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Company Profile

The investment objective of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the CRSP US Total Market Index (the Index or the Benchmark). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the returns of large-, mid-, small- and micro-capitalization stocks in the United States.

