CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.08, with a volume of 3498955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered CVR Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

CVR Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.11% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVR Energy Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 65.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 1,030.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 106.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

