Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 235,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 292,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KUMBF opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $30.00.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
