Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 235,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 292,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KUMBF opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

