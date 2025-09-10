Computacenter’s (CCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,200 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.34% from the stock’s current price.

CCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,248 price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computacenter currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,775.

Shares of Computacenter stock opened at GBX 2,382 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,300.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,388.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,557.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. Computacenter has a 1-year low of GBX 2,020 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,666.20.

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 52.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Computacenter had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computacenter will post 187.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

