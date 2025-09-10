Berenberg Bank Upgrades Anglo American (LON:AAL) to “Hold”

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,300 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,900. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,300 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,900 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,216.

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,567.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,900.01 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,999.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,217.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,176.90. The stock has a market cap of £27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,044 per share, with a total value of £7,092.68. Also, insider Magali Anderson bought 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,044 per share, for a total transaction of £6,970.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,325. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.

Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

