Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) Short Interest Down 19.2% in August

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,400 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Alpha Pro Tech Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of APT opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Alpha Pro Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Pro Tech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 612,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 17.1% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 187,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 27,457 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter worth $117,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter worth $274,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Pro Tech

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.