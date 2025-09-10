Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) Short Interest Down 19.2% in August

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,400 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Alpha Pro Tech Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of APT opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $6.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Alpha Pro Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Alpha Pro Tech
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 612,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 17.1% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 187,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 27,457 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the first quarter worth $117,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter worth $274,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.
