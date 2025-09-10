Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Gym Group (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 200 price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.30% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Gym Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 193.33.
The Gym Group Stock Performance
The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 2.80 EPS for the quarter. The Gym Group had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Gym Group will post 0.2851177 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About The Gym Group
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
