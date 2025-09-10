Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Gym Group (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 200 price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Gym Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 193.33.

The Gym Group Stock Performance

GYM stock opened at GBX 148.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.68. The company has a market capitalization of £263.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,205.04, a P/E/G ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. The Gym Group has a 12 month low of GBX 119 and a 12 month high of GBX 174.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 142.24.

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 2.80 EPS for the quarter. The Gym Group had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Gym Group will post 0.2851177 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Gym Group



The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

