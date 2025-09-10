Anpario (LON:ANP) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.

Anpario Price Performance

ANP opened at GBX 490.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2,009.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 403.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 412.99. Anpario has a 52-week low of GBX 281.33 and a 52-week high of GBX 498.80.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

