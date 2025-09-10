Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for WizzFinancial (LON:FIN)

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.

WizzFinancial Price Performance

LON:FIN opened at GBX 18.25 on Wednesday. WizzFinancial has a 52 week low of GBX 16.78 and a 52 week high of GBX 45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77. The company has a market capitalization of £10.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,099.40 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.26.

Get WizzFinancial alerts:

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX (0.37) EPS for the quarter. WizzFinancial had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 129.74%.

WizzFinancial Company Profile

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

See Also

