Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Antony Ressler Sells 170,341 Shares

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony Ressler sold 170,341 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $29,942,540.98. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 230,237 shares in the company, valued at $40,471,059.86. The trade was a 42.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.6%

Ares Management stock opened at $175.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.34. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cfra Research raised shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 125.6% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

